Man faces £730 bill for dumping rubbish in Bridlington

A Bridlington man has been ordered to pay a total of £730 after he dumped rubbish on Woldgate.

Ashlee Jordan Berry, of Jameson Road, was paid £15 to dispose of several bags of rubbish, including clothing, a window blind, a tin of paint, a paint tray, a plastic basket and letters. but instead he fly-tipped them at the side of the road.

Berry pleaded guilty to the illegal disposal of waste when he appeared before Beverley Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday.

He was fined £300 and was ordered to pay £400 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The court heard a streetscene enforcement officer from East Riding of Yorkshire Council was called to Woldgate last July.

Investigations led the officer to a resident in Bridlington, who told the council she had paid Mr Berry £15 to take away several bags of rubbish.

Mike Featherby, head of streetscene services at the ouncil, said: “Residents need to be aware that they are legally responsible for their own rubbish and need to be extremely careful who they give it to, because it may end up being fly-tipped.

“We would urge them to take waste to their local household waste recycling site, use a licensed waste carrier or the council’s bulky waste collection service.

“All reports of fly-tipping are investigated by the council and any evidence found will be used to bring a prosecution.”