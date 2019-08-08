Man arrested for drug dealing in Bridlington following information from the public

One man has been arrested for drug offences in Bridlington.

On Tuesday (August 6) Humberside Police officers received information that a vehicle was suspected to be dealing drugs in Bridlington.

Officers were quickly in the area and the vehicle was located with persons inside.

This resulted in the arrest of one adult male and drugs recovered inside the vehicle.

PC Kevin Jones said: "This is another example of how the police appreciate the information the public pass on to us.

"Anyone with information surrounding drug misuse in the area please contact the police on 101 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."