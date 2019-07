A 56-year-old man has been arrested following an incident on the A164 near Bridlington.

The man from Wakefield has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH and has been released under investigation.

Joy Watson, from Manchester, was allegedly assaulted in a layby near to Bracey Bridge on Sunday July 7.

The 61-year-old woman with dementia was left with an eye and head injury which required hospital treatment.