Man arrested after substance sprayed at Bridlington's Tesco store

Police have made an arrest after a noxious substance was sprayed around a Bridlington supermarket.

It happened at Tesco off Hilderthorpe Road at around 3.30pm last Thursday.

Officers said they believe the substance was released from a small gas canister.

A statement said: "Although not dangerous, the substance sprayed may have caused discomfort to a number of people who were in the store at the time."

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of spraying a noxious substance around a supermarket and obstructing a police officer. Another man was with the suspect during the incident.

"We have looked at CCTV footage and we think we've identified the people who might have been affected," added the police statement. "We want them to come forward.

"In particular we want to speak to a woman who was with two children who may have been sick.

"We are working closely with staff at the supermarket as our enquiries continue."

Anyone affected or with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 16/71762/19.