Man arrested after boat taken from Bridlington Harbour

Police have confirmed that a man is in custody after an incident which saw Bridlington's lifeboat called out last night.

The inshore lifeboat launched after one of the crew members, Jordan Harrison, saw his 17ft coble leaving the harbour, while he was eating a meal at a seafront cafe.

He raced to his larger fishing boat and persuaded the man on board the coble to return to the harbour. Read more here.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of taking a boat without consent and possessing an offensive weapon following an incident at Bridlington harbour yesterday evening.

"Officers were called around 7.30pm. The man is still in our custody today. Log 533 of 3/5/19 refers."