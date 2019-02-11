Man appears in court in Hull charged with voyeurism, outraging public decency and stealing sex toys and knickers

A man has appeared before magistrates in Hull charged with voyeurism, outraging public decency and three burglaries.

Polish national Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, in the city, denied the charges, speaking through an interpreter, at at a brief hearing before Hull magistrates today.

He was charged with five offences, the most recent being stealing a quantity of sex toys, knickers and photographs, as well as a laptop, Kindle and speaker, from an address in Ventnor Street, Hull, between January 25 and January 28.

On January 19 he is accused of outraging public decency by masturbating on Wellesley Street in the city.

He is also accused of stealing three sex toys from an address on Raglan Street, between December 7 and December 10 in 2017; also theft of a Playstation 4, console and controller from 34 Lambton Street, between December 1 and 4 2017; and voyeurism at an address in Edgecumbe Street on July 23 2017.

The charge relating to voyeruism said he "watched another person doing a private act knowing that the person did not consent to being observed."

District Judge Fred Rutherford said the charges were too serious to be tried by magistrates.

No application was made for bail and he was remanded in custody to reappear at Hull Crown Court on March 11.