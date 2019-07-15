Man allegedly assaulted with screwdriver in attempted Bridlington robbery

Humberside Police have released an Efit image of a man that they would like to identify in connection with an attempted robbery in Bridlington.

It was reported that a man approached another man in the street and allegedly demanded his phone before assaulting him with a screwdriver.

The incident took place on Windsor Crescent, Bridlington, on Sunday May 19.

The victim managed to get away, suffering what is believed to be a minor injury in the incident.

An investigation has been launched and officers are asking anyone that recognises this man to call 101 quoting crime reference 16/60099/19.

Alternatively if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.