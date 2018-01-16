Man, 88, suffers 'life-threatening injuries' after being knocked from bike in Bridlington crash

An elderly cyclist was seriously injured after being knocked from his bike in Bridlington.

The collision, on Queensgate at the roundabout junction with St Chad Road, happened at about 11.15am today (Tuesday).

An 88 year-old man suffered "serious and potentially life-threatening injuries" in the crash involving a car, Humberside Police said.

The driver of the car failed to stop.

Witnesses reported the car to be a red Citroen Picasso, but police are yet to confirm the suspected vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 171 of January 16.