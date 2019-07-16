Man, 40, jailed for three burglaries at Bridlington businesses

A man has been jailed following a series of burglaries in Bridlington.

Shaun Wilcox, of Manor Street, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and one of failing to appear at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday July 15).

The 40-year-old has been jailed for 48-weeks for the burglaries which occurred at businesses between Wednesday June 12 and Sunday July 7.

Wilcox pleaded guilty to the first incident at a building near The Trawl, Cliff Street, on June 12.

His plea was taken into account and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £149.

He received a 24-weeks custodial sentence for the burglary at Paws & Claws Pet Supplies & Dog Grooming, Hilderthorpe Rd, on June 19 to 20.

Wilcox also pleaded guilty to the burglary at Balanco's Bar & Grill, Promenade, on July 7.

He received a 24-weeks custodial sentence for this offence.