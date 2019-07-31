Male juvenile arrested for drug supply offences in Bridlington

A male juvenile has been arrested for drug supply offences in Bridlington town centre.

On Monday, officers from Humberside Police Neighbourhood Team conducted patrol around the town centre of Bridlington in relation to drug misuse.

As a result one male has been arrested and drugs recovered.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "The Neighbourhood Team would like to reassure the community that positive action will be taken to disrupt and prosecute those involved in drug misuse around the town. #Bridlington #Communityagainstdrugs"