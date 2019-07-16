Leeds man appears in court after 14-year-old boy allegedly threatened with a knife in Bridlington Skate Park

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court following an incident at the Skate Park in Northfield.

Adrian Brown-Evans, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery and possession of a knife, blade or sharp article in a public place.

A trial date has been set for August 12 at Hull Crown Court.

A 14 year-old boy was allegedly threatened with a knife and robbed of £5 as he played in the Skate Park at 8.30pm on Saturday July 13.

Brown-Evans has been remanded in custody until he appears in court next month.