Leeds couple fined £800 for dumping rubbish on roadsides at Hollym

The bags of household waste were found on September 24 and 25 last year on Crofts Lane and North Carr Dales Lane in Hollym.

The couple were asked by a friend in Patrington to take black bags of rubbish to the nearby household waste recycling site in nearby Withernsea, but on the way they decided to dump the bags on the sides of quiet village roads.

The man and woman were both ordered to pay £400 fixed penalty notices by East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) for fly-tipping.

The bags of household waste were found on September 24 and 25 last year on Crofts Lane and North Carr Dales Lane in Hollym.

During an investigation, a streetscene enforcement officer from the council found evidence relating to an address in Patrington.

The resident of the address in Patrington said they gave the household waste to the Leeds couple, who both later admitted fly-tipping.

ERYC is continuing to remind residents they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using their household bins or taking it to their local household waste recycling site.

For larger loads they can also hire a licensed waste carrier to take the rubbish away, or use the council’s own bulky waste collection service.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at ERYC, said: “The responsibility lies with the resident to make sure they dispose of their waste correctly and legally and to help us prevent fly-tipping.”