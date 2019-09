A drug warrant has been executed in Bridlington on Wednesday evening.

During the raid at an address on Grange Road a "large amount of cannabis was recovered" and the "male occupant dealt with for drug offences".

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "Thankfully more cannabis has been removed from the streets of Bridlington sending a clear message out that positive action is being taken to tackle the issues surrounding drug misuse within our community. #Bridlington #communityagainstdrugs"