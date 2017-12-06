Landlord's warning about fake £20 notes

A pub landlord has lost around £900 after falling victim to a scam involving fake Scottish £20 notes

Nigel Edwards, who runs the Greyhound in Promenade, said a number of other pubs had also been targeted by a group of fraudsters and he had heard from shops in Bridlington who had been tricked into accepting the forged notes.

Some of the forged 20 notes which were used at the Greyhound

He said: "The fakes are very, very good. I took them to the bank to see if they were real. They passed the braille tests and the ultra violet test, the only way you could tell they were fake was that they all had the same serial number."

The group went into the Greyhound on Sunday teatime.

Nigel said: "Three lads came in, one came to the bar and ordered three glasses of coke. The others went to the gaming machines. Some of these machines have a £500 jackpot so they accept £20 notes, but you can change your mind and press 'collect' before playing and it pays you back in coins.

"They did three out of our four machines, came in at 5.50pm and by 6.05pm they'd got more than £800. A member of bar staff heard the machines paying out."

The notes all have the serial numbers C/91 350273 and B/35 421680, and Nigel has warned other businesses in Bridlington to be on the guard because he is facing the prospect of having to soak up the losses.

"We can't do a great deal," he admitted. "We've got to replenish the float in the machines and although we could claim on the insurance, the premiums will go up so you suffer again.

"You are pretty much snookered and have to take it on the chin. They are very, very clever."