Knife crime - surrender bin at Bridlington Police Station next week

With knife crime in the national headlines, an amnesty to get weapons off the streets will be held in Bridlington next week.

Humberside Police is supporting Operation Sceptre - a national campaign aimed at encouraging people who have knives in their possession to give them up anonymously.

Between Monday, March 11 and Sunday, March 17, there will be surrender bins in all the force's stations, so members of the public can call in and deposit any knives safely and anonymously.

Between April 1 last year and February 28, Humberside Police received 560 reports of people either carrying or using knives or other bladed weapons.

Detective Inspector Kerry Bull said: “Thankfully, we don’t have a serious problem with knife crime across our force area but, like all areas of the country, we’ve seen a rise in the number of reports of people carrying weapons.

“In the main, those who carry weapons in this area are linked to either selling or using drugs. However, the same can’t always be said for their victims.

“Too many people have been seriously injured or lost their lives as a result of people carrying knives and we want to act now to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

“You can walk into any home and find any number of potentially lethal weapons and I’m not just talking about kitchen knives. Knife crime encompasses things such as pieces of glass, potato peelers and even things like knitting needles.

“By carrying these weapons, people are showing that they are willing to cause someone serious harm – and even if they don’t intend to kill anyone, they’re willing to chance it.

“And, of course, it’s not only their victim’s life that’s destroyed by their actions. Their family is handed a life sentence too. They’re someone’s son or daughter, a partner – maybe even a parent.

“The same goes for the family and loved-ones of the offender, who will serve a significant prison sentence.

“So, if you know someone is walking around armed with something like this, please let us know – even if you’d rather do it anonymously.

“By giving us this information, you provide us with the authority we need to stop and search people suspected of carrying weapons and prosecute those who are.”

If you know of someone carrying weapons in the Bridlington area, call police on their non-emergency 101 line or drop in to your local police station. If someone’s in immediate danger, always call 999. If you’d rather remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.