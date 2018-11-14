Kingfisher Cafe team replace stolen raffle prizes after donations from public

Volunteers at the Kingfisher Cafe, which helps the homeless, have thanked the Bridlington community for rallying round after it was broken into earlier this month.



Thieves struck at the premises in West Street, taking hampers of toys and gifts which were to be used as prizes in the annual Christmas raffle.



Chair Rosemary French said: “We have been overwhelmed with the kindness of the people community both businesses and general public.

"The two hampers that were stolen have been replaced and we have received extra gifts that we can give as Christmas presents to clients."

The cafe underwent a major refurbishment earlier this year.