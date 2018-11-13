Kayleigh Bennett, 15-year-old girl missing from Bridlington

A search is underway for a missing teenager from Bridlington, who has not been seen for 24 hours.



Kayleigh Bennett, aged 15, was last spotted at around 12.30pm on Monday, in the Kingsgate area.

Sheis described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket, black leggings and black trainers.

If you have seen her, or have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log 632 of 12/11/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.