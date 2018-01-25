Hunt goes on for hit-and-run driver who knocked cyclist, 88, off his bike

An 88-year-old who was knocked off his bike by a hit-and-run driver as he went to collect his pension is making good progress on his road to recovery.

More than a week of investigations have still not been able to track down the motorist who caused serious injuries to Owen Neal.

His family has made a fresh appeal for the driver to hand themselves in, and have also thanked the passer-by who stopped to help Mr Neal until paramedics arrived.

Speaking from her home in Wiltshire, Mr Neal’s daughter, Melanie Graham, said: “He’s OK. He had an operation the following day and was in theatre for several hours because it was a complicated fracture.

“He has good days and bad days because he is in a lot of pain and he has got plates and screws in his legs. He’s a tough old cookie.”

She said her father is expected to spend at least two months in Scarborough Hospital, undergoing physiotherapy on his damaged leg.

He has been cycling for more than 80 years and uses his bike because he struggles to walk more than a short distance.

Melanie said her father was well-known around Bridlington because he used to work for the council and he had a distinctive butchers-style bike for many years.

Last Tuesday, Mr Neal was heading to the post office in Marton Road to pick up his pension, a journey he makes every week, when he was involved in the accident in Queensgate.

“He has been cycling since he was seven,” said Melanie. “These days, he has osteoarthritis and can’t walk very far so he rides everywhere. He is heartbroken because I have told him he isn’t going back on his bike, but he is adamant he will. However he has got to learn how to use his legs again

“He remembers all of it but I don’t think he realises how serious it it.”

The family have also been able to trace a man who stopped to help Mr Neal at the scene, and they have written to his commanding officer in the military to praise his actions.

Melanie said: “There was an off-duty Army medic and I have been in touch with him. He was very, very humble but he saved my dad’s life. He put him into the right position and told me dad was one tough man.”

The hit-and-run happened at 11.15am last Tuesday and the road was closed.

Melanie said: “If anybody has information, please get in touch with the police.”

Witnesses who can identify the driver are asked to call 101, quoting log 171 of January 16.