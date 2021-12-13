Humberside Police record more than 150 child cruelty offences during pandemic

Tributes left outside the home of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in Solihull, West Midlands. Home Office data shows Humberside Police logged 170 crimes of child cruelty in 2020-21 – up from 144 the year before. Photo: PA Images

The smiling face of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was tortured by his father and stepmother before they killed him in June 2020, will forever be a reminder of the devastation child abuse can wreak upon innocent lives.

But tragically, the six-year-old boy is just one of thousands of children in the UK to have been abused during the pandemic.

Home Office data shows Humberside Police logged 170 crimes of child cruelty in 2020-21 – up from 144 the year before.

The number of offences logged during that time was around four times higher than the 42 recorded in 2012-13, when records began.

Across England and Wales, child cruelty offences leapt by 12% to a record 25,000 last year, despite authorities struggling to identify some of those at risk amind national lockdowns and school closures.

Nationally, offences have almost quadrupled since 2012-13, with forces recording more than 130,000 crimes in less than a decade.

Of those, 953 were logged by Humberside Police.

The Government said the national increase in offences is likely to have been driven by improvements in recording, rather than in instances of child cruelty.

However, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and children’s charity the NSPCC believe there is more to be done to protect children.

Pierre Hyman, senior policy officer at the NSPCC, called for Government investment to strengthen safeguarding and ensure authorities work together to tackle the issue.

He added: “To see year after year the number of child cruelty offences rise so dramatically is concerning, particularly following the tragic case of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

“We have similarly seen a rise in calls to our helpline around child abuse and neglect.

“We need political leadership on ensuring child abuse victims are supported in the criminal justice system.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for child protection, deputy chief constable Ian Critchley, said police worked closely with other authorities to tackle child cruelty but said there were “complex challenges” to overcome.

He added: “We encourage anyone who believes a child is being abused to report their concerns, no matter how small they seem.”

A Government spokeswoman said the police were expected to use all powers available to them to investigate and record child abuse.

She said a national review was underway and a targeted inspection was launched following the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.