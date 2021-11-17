Humberside Police joins week-long national campaign targeting uninsured drivers

The drive targeting uninsured drivers, which runs until Sunday, November 21, will see increased police activity throughout the area and across the country.

Inspector Tony Tinsley, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Insurance is an essential aspect of vehicle use in the UK, as it protects everyone.

“The law is absolute on this and all motor vehicles being used on a public highway must meet minimum insurance requirements.

“We often see drivers who have simply forgotten to renew their insurance policy or there are those drivers who deliberately drive without insurance as they want to avoid the cost.

“Driving without insurance can have devastating consequences. If you are driving a car, it is your responsibility. This includes people driving company vehicles.

“If you are caught without insurance you will be fined a minimum of £300 and your license will be endorsed with a minimum of six penalty points.

“This will be substantially more if the matter is heard at Magistrates Court.

“We also seize the vehicle following the stop and the driver or owner is responsible for the recovery and storage costs.

“The vehicle won’t be handed back until there’s valid insurance in place.

“If obtaining insurance online, make sure you list the correct detail [vehicle make, model, colour, and registration plate] as most insurance companies do not check this information.