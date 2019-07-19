Humberside officer shot five-times by violent offender wins Police Bravery Award

A Humberside Police officer who was repeatedly shot along with his police dog but still caught the offender has won a prestigious Police Bravery Award .

Last night, PC Ian Sweeney was named as the Region 2 (North East) winner at the 24th national Police Bravery Awards.

PC Sweeney and PD Logan were after a man who was suspected of stabbing a pensioner.

They found him drinking at a friend’s house when he ran off, causing PC Sweeney and PD Logan to chase him.

The man drew a pistol and shot the dog in the head, before struggling with the officer who was also shot with the gas-powered pellet gun.

PC Sweeney was shot three times in the face, once in the shoulder and once in the leg. PD Logan was shot in the mouth and nose three times, suffering puncture wounds.

Despite the man shooting the dog, still having a weapon and knowing that he was happy to use it, PC Sweeney continued to tackle the man.

He was shortly arrested for several offences. PC Sweeney then tended to PD Logan’s injuries, before seeking treatment for his own.

Speaking afterwards, PC Sweeney was delighted to have been give his award and said: “I wasn’t expecting to win, I wasn’t expecting to come close.

"Obviously half of this (award) is Logan’s because without him I wouldn’t be here, it’s absolutely unbelievable.”

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "From all of us at Humberside Police we thank him for his bravery and congratulate him on his well-deserved award."