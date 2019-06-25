Humberside Crime Commissioner pledges support for veterans on eve of Armed Forces Day

This Saturday (June 29) is Armed Forces Day, a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces.

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter will pledge his support by meeting Col Andrew Kennedy – Commandant, DST Leconfield, on Friday and signing the Armed Forces Covenant, which is a promise ensuring that those who serve or have served in the forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

To mark the signing of the covenant the Commissioner spoke to veterans who have been helped by Project Nova, who provide support to those veterans experiencing challenging times to help them make positive changes to their lives.

Project Nova is operated by staff with a blend of experience from the armed forces, Criminal Justice System and charities.

Their staff are skilled at engaging with veterans to understand their experience of military service, their lives before they joined the armed forces, and their transition back to civilian life.

Keith Hunter said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to all those men and women who have served in our Armed Forces. I am proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant to pledge the support of my office and myself to ensure our veterans are not disadvantaged, and are treated with fairness and respect.

“I am very impressed with the partnership work between Humberside Police and Project Nova to support veterans, many of whom have served in combat and require specialist intervention if they come into contact with the police and criminal justice system.”