Heartless thieves steal hampers from cafe which helps the homeless

Hampers which were to be used as raffle prizes to raise money for Bridlington's homeless community have been stolen from a cafe in Bridlington.

Devastated volunteers arrived at the Kingfisher cafe this morning to find a door panel kicked in and boxes of goods, including a selection of children's toys, had been taken.

Volunteer Mark Ellam said: "We all left at about 4pm yesterday and I got here just after 9am this morning and the door panel was inside the cafe, a good 6ft away from the door."

Read about the work of the Kingfisher cafe here

"They have gone in had a look around, but nothing has been touched or moved from the cupboards or fridges - just the raffle prizes which were on a table at the front of the cafe.

"They were quite large so it was definitely a two-man job.

"We are devastated. It's not just us they have robbed from, it's the whole community. It's just wrong.

"We are shocked and lost for words."

The hampers were made up of items donated by members of the public. One contained children's toys and another was packed with toiletries and gift sets.

The cafe, in West Street, is hoping residents will rally round and give replacement donations which can be used to make new hampers.