Four arrested in Bridlington following police drugs operation
Bridlington’s Community Police team members, along with their patrol and CID colleagues, have taken part in an intelligence-led anti-drugs operation.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:12 pm
During the operation four people were arrested for drugs supply offences.
Drugs, cash and weapons were also seized by officers in the raid.
A police spokesperson, via Facebook, said: “Your local policing team worked with our CID colleagues on an intelligence-led operation at a property within the town.
“Drugs, cash and weapons were seized and four people arrested for drugs supply offences.”