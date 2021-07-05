Four arrested and drugs seized on Yorkshire Coast
Police have arrested four people on suspicion of drug dealing on the Yorkshire Coast.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:17 am
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:20 am
Officers in Bridlington made the arrests on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs on Saturday July 3.
A large amount of cash and drugs were also seized.
Anyone with concerns about drugs in their area can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, where information can be passed on anonymously, via 0800 555111.