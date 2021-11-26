Filey fraudster ordered to repay more than £1m from money laundering scheme

Anthony Davey, 50. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Anthony Davey, a resident in Filey, was ordered to repay the money under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which he obtained through various mortgage frauds and money laundering offences committed in West Yorkshire.

The Regional Economic Crime Unit investigated Mr Davey's finances, and a court order was made for him to pay back the £1,123,648.97 he had accumulated from his criminal activities.

The 50-year-old only had £62,116.48 to pay back at the time the order was made, so he still owes £1,061,532.49.

Crimestoppers is appealing for anyone who may know of any new assets in Mr Davey's possession to get in touch anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to make a report online.