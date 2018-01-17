Elderly cyclist left with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

Police are hunting for the driver of a car involved a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday, which left an 88-year-old cyclist with serious injuries.

Initial reports from witnesses suggested it had been a red Citroen Picasso but officers have now confirmed the vehicle did not stop.

The incident happened at the roundabout on Queensgate at around 11.15am and the road was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information which could identify the driver is asked to call 101, quoting log 171 of January 16.

A spokesman said: “Are you able to help us?

“Did you see the collision this morning or see a red vehicle in the vicinity of the incident?

“Witnesses reported the car to be a red Citroen Picasso but we have not confirmed that this is the case and we are appealing for anyone who may have information that would help us identify the vehicle and the driver to call us.”