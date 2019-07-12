Ecstasy, cash, firearm and suspected drugs equipment found in East Riding drug raid

A bag full of suspected ecstasy tablets, an air rifle, ammunition, other suspected drugs, cash and drugs paraphernalia have been found at an address during a warrant executed in Pocklington.

Humberside Police Officers carried out the warrant earlier this week under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the property on The Oval on Wednesday July 10.

A bag of whats thought to be over 40 ecstasy tablets, 560 in cash, electronic scales and mobile phones were also seized.

A large bag of white powder thought to be cocaine was also found. That’s been tested to find out what it is.

An 18-year-old teenager has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm. He has been released under investigation.

Inspector Paul Bennett said: “We’re now looking to see if there are any connections to the supply of these drugs outside of our force area.

“When we make a seizure like this we have to wonder where they were destined for, as well as where they came from.

“My concern is that some of these types of drugs, which are seen as ‘recreational’ substances, might be considered as lower level and relatively harmless. They’re not. They can kill just as easily as harder drugs such as cocaine and heroin.”