East Riding residents targeted by phone scam
A phone scam has been reported in East Riding of Yorkshire.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 11:56 am
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 11:56 am
The council has warned residents about scammers claiming to be from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
The authority says that in some cases the scammers have claimed the residents are entitled to a refund on their council tax and will ask for bank details to extract thousands from the victims bank account.
A spokesperson said: "East Riding of Yorkshire Council will never ask for money or offer refunds over the phone.
"If you are unsure who is calling you, hang up immediately!"