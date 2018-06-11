E-fit of man who robbed teenage girl in Bridlington

Police have issued this image of a man they want to speak to after a 15-year-old girl had her mobile phone taken off her.

The robbery happened on Marton Road at around 9pm on Thursday, May 30.

The suspect was riding a bike and approached the teenager and allegedly grabbed her face before stealing her mobile phone and riding off.

She was shaken and upset but unhurt.

The suspect has been described as white, dirty looking, 5ft 9ins tall, in his early 20s, skinny build and with black or brown hair. He’s also been described as having no teeth at the front of his mouth.

Call 101 quoting reference 16/58773/18 if you have any information.