Drug arrests: Suspected class A and B drugs seized from Bridlington property

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Bridlington.

Humberside police attended the property on Flamborough Road at around 9pm last night following information from members of the public.

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply.

An amount of suspected class A and class B drugs and cash was seized from the address.

All three adults remain in custody.

Prior to the arrests, the neighbourhood team were made aware of recent issues at a property which involved suspected drug dealing and the associated anti social behaviour.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "We understand that such activities have an adverse effect on the surrounding community. We are grateful for those residents reporting such suspicious activities to us.

"The neighbourhood team would like thank the residents within the area for reporting the suspicious activities to the police.

"As always information can be passed to the police via 101 non-emergency number or Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111."