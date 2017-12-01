Don’t be a victim of Christmas crime

Police have launched Operation Yuletide, a campaign to cut crime in the weeks running up to Christmas.

Officers traditionally see a rise in offences like domestic violence and thefts in December and they will use social media to tell the public how they can protect themselves from falling victim.

Chief Supt Phil Ward at Humberside Police, said: “Sadly, not everyone embraces the festive spirit for the right reasons and we know that there will be a spike in crimes in December, from the theft of shopping bags left in cars to a rise in cases of anti-social behaviour and incidents of drink-driving.

“We’re working hard to keep everyone who lives, works and visits our area safe this Christmas and are once again running our festive operation to tackle these areas of demand.

“From additional officers patrolling shopping centres, markets and drinking hotspots, to specialist support workers in our call centre to support vulnerable people – we want to reassure you that your safety is our number one priority.

“We don’t want to dampen the Christmas spirit, however it’s important that the people are aware of potential risks and know where to go and what support they can get.”

Operation Yuletide officially begins today and will run through to the New Year.

Chief Supt Ward continued: “While many businesses wind down during December with parties and time off, it’s one of our busiest periods.

“We’re a 24/7 organisation and our officers and support staff do an excellent job, year-round to keep you safe.”