Dog found dead in Bridlington house after suspected arson attack

Humberside Police is investigating an incident of suspected arson at a property in Bridlington.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a house on Westbourne Avenue just after 11pm last night (Wednesday July 3).

Investigations are ongoing into the incident

No-one was hurt in the blaze, but sadly a dog was found dead in the property.

Fire crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, thermal image camera, small gear, breaking-in tools, PPV fan and the fire investigation dog attended.

According to the fire service, smoke alarms were fitted in the living room but did not actuate.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident contact Humberside Police on 101 and quote log 19 of 3/7/19