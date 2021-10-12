Do you know this person? Police release CCTV image following burglary in Driffield

Humberside Police has issued an appeal to identify a man it would like to speak to in connection with burglary in Driffield.

The force has released a CCTV image and is hoping someone may be able to recognise the person in the footage.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to identify the man shown in this CCTV image.

“We want to speak to him in connection with a burglary at a commercial premises on Kellythorpe Industrial Estate in Driffield on Saturday, September 11.

“A large quantity of tools with the value of approximately two thousand pounds was stolen during the burglary.