Do you know this person? Police release CCTV image following burglary in Driffield
Humberside Police has issued an appeal to identify a man it would like to speak to in connection with burglary in Driffield.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 12:55 pm
The force has released a CCTV image and is hoping someone may be able to recognise the person in the footage.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to identify the man shown in this CCTV image.
“We want to speak to him in connection with a burglary at a commercial premises on Kellythorpe Industrial Estate in Driffield on Saturday, September 11.
“A large quantity of tools with the value of approximately two thousand pounds was stolen during the burglary.
“Can you help? Do you know this person? If you can help with our enquiries please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/90812/21.”