Police have issued this CCTV image after the alleged theft of a woman's handbag in a Bridlington supermarket.

The 71-year-old victim was in Morrison's on Sunday, May 20 at around 1pm.

A man kept her talking for a few minutes and it is thought that while he was doing so the woman stole her distinctive bright orange handbag and left the store.

Police want to track down the man and woman and have appealed for witnesses.

Call 101 with information, quoting log 251 of 20/05/18.