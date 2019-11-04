Damage caused in overnight burglaries at Bridlington businesses

A number of commercial burglaries have been reported in Bridlington over the last week.

Humberside Police are investigating the incidents at Carnaby Industrial Estate and Bessingby Industrial Estate which occurred overnight.

Damage has been caused to the premises, when they were closed, in order to steal items within.

PC Kevin Jones at Humberside Police, said: "Should any suspicious activity be witnessed in these areas during the hours of darkness please contact the police on 999 for suspected crimes in action and 101 for non emergency.

"If you are a business owner and wish for a PCSO to conduct a crime prevention visit to your premises please contact the Neighbourhood Team by attending Bridlington Police Station or calling 101 to arrange a visit."