County lines in Bridlington - £2,000 of drugs and a meat cleaver found

A drugs raid was carried out in Bridlington as part of a week of action across the UK to disrupt 'county lines' drug activity.

Humberside Police targeted properties around the region and seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs.

In Bridlington, officers arrested three men and one woman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply at a house on Marshall Avenue. Around £2,000 of heroin and crack cocaine, £800 in cash and a meat cleaver were seized.

All three have been released under investigation

County lines is a term used when drug gangs from big cities expand their operations to smaller towns, often using violence to drive out local dealers and exploit children and vulnerable people to sell drugs.

These dealers will use dedicated mobile phone lines, known as ‘deal lines’, to take orders from drug users.

Through warrants and searches carried out through the Misuse of Drugs Act, and using intelligence we’ve gathered we’ve seized a very large amount of drugs, cash and weapons throughout the week.

Insp Paul Bennett from Humberside Police’s Proactive Unit said: “I am very, very pleased about the success we’ve had over the past week on both the south and north banks.

“The amount of drugs we’ve found, the number of arrests we’ve made and charges brought, as well as the cash, drugs-related items and weapons we’ve seized will make a big hole in the supply and distribution of drugs in area.

“It doesn’t stop there. Investigations are still being conducted and we’re still pursuing numerous lines of enquiry in relation to county lines gangs and drugs activity.

“Not only have we knocked on doors and made arrests and seizures, but we’ve also crucially been able to safeguarded children and vulnerable adults, and removed the risk of them being exploited by these gangs any further.

“It’s an ongoing process that brings all forces from around the country together to tackle these problems.

“There is a lot of work that our dedicated teams are doing on a daily basis. Our priority is to keep our communities safe and to protect vulnerable people.

“The work our officers do just shows that we are making huge steps in tackling these individuals who target children and vulnerable adults to make a profit for themselves.

“Please keep contacting us and forwarding on any information so we can keep on doing this good work for the vast majority of law abiding people in our communities.”