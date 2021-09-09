Counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes seized in police and trading standards operation
Police officers in Bridlington and Driffield have carried out a joint operation with trading standards officers which targeted counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes.
The operation saw a number of retail premises searched and various items seized.
A police spokesman, via Facebook, said: “A joint operation was conducted along with trading standards officers and communities teams 2 and 3 in regards to illegal/counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes.
“A number of shop premises searched and items seized.”