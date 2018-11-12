Children as young as 10 tried to steal pensioner's handbag in Bridlington

Police are trying to find three youngsters who tried to snatch an elderly woman's handbag as she walked from Bridlington's war memorial during Remembrance weekend.

The victim, who is in her 80s, was walking along Quay Road with another woman, away from the monument on Saturday afternoon.

At around 2pm, three youths, aged between 10 and 12 and riding mountain bikes, approached the pair

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "The youths tried to steal the elderly woman’s bag but were unsuccessful and they rode off down Ashville Street.

"We want to find the elderly victim of this attempted robbery and are asking for help to identify her. We also want to find the youths involved in the incident.

"If you can help us with our investigations please call us on 101 quoting reference 16/117860/18."