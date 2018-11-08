Car tyres slashed as vandals cause havoc in Bridlington

Motorists who had their cars damaged during 'mindless' vandalism overnight have been urged to contact police.

Officers say they have received 13 reports from people who had their car tyres burst in the Applegarth Lane, Jubilee Avenue and Butts Close areas of Bridlington.

However, the number of vehicles targeted could be double that.

A police spokesperson said: "We want to hear from anyone who has information that would help us identify the person responsible for these mindless acts of damage.

"We also want to hear from anyone who has suffered a similar incident on their car that may not have reported it to us.

"Anyone with information please call us on 101 quoting log 573 07/11/18."

