BUCKTON MURDER: Village in shock

A quiet village has been stunned after police began a murder investigation days before Christmas.

Officers have arrested a man following the incident in Buckton last night.

Cllr Richard Burton, who lives in the village and runs an art gallery and tea room there, said: “It’s a shock.

“Buckton is a quiet village, so small that we tend to know everybody and there is a real sense of community.

“So, to have a major incident like this in the run up to Christmas is a real shock.”

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We can confirm that were called to an incident at an address in Buckton, Bridlington, in the evening of 19th December.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation is underway."