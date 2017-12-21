Buckton death: Woman identified

Police have revealed the identity of a woman whose body was found at a house in Buckton on Tuesday night.

She has been formally identified as 52-year-old Carol Camm.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "Our sympathies go out to her friends and family at this sad time. Specialist officers are working with the family."

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the incident in Main Street but have confirmed a 56-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

Earlier today, DCI Mark Goulding from Humberside Police’s Major Crime Team said: “We have been undertaking a number of enquiries to ascertain the circumstances of the woman’s death and they are continuing today.

“We would like to reassure residents of this small community that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death and we believe this to be an isolated, contained incident.

“My officers have been speaking to residents in the area following the incident. I would ask anyone who may not have spoken to us but who may have information they think relevant to the investigation to contact us on 101 quoting log number 481 of 19 December 2017.”