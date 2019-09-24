Bridlington woman returned from holiday to find her home 'ransacked' and sentimental jewellery stolen

Humberside Police have launched an investigation after a Bridlington homeowner returned from her holiday to find her home had been "ransacked".

The burglary happened between September 20 to 23 on Oatland Road in Bridlington.

The homeowner returned from holiday on 23 September to find the rear patio door had been broken into and intruders had ransacked the house and stolen a quantity of jewellery including lots of very sentimental items handed down from her parents.

Some of the items stolen included a pair of opal earrings and necklace; gold wedding band; two sapphire and diamond rings; pearl earrings and necklace; a gold topaz ring; men’s cufflinks and a number of Pandora and Links items.

If you have information about this burglary or know the whereabouts of any of the jewellery then please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 318 23/09/19.