Bridlington residents invited to sign up to police ‘My Community Alert’ service

Keep up to date with crime issues via the My Community Alert service.

This is a free messaging service that keeps people up to date on local issues that matter to them.

It also shares traffic updates, missing people appeals, and can help in the fight against crime.

A police spokesman said: “My Community Alert is a free service to receive real time alerts and advice from us about what’s happening in your community.

“The service enables us to share messages and appeals across a wide area including: assisting officers conducting enquiries into crime, sharing traffic updates and spreading information regarding missing people.

“An invaluable tool in fighting crime, CCTV cameras are now commonplace in homes and businesses and provide additional security. By signing up to My Community Alert and joining the CCTV owners group, officers investigating crime in your area can contact you directly.

“This will allow us to review footage faster and assist in the identification of suspects. Signing up to My Community Alert is a quick and simple process and will only take around five minutes.”