Bridlington man to appear in crown court for charges including stalking, assault and criminal damage

A 33-year-old Bridlington man will appear at Hull Crown Court next week after being charged with ten offences in two weeks.

Jason Wilkinson, of Meadow Road, appeared before magistrates yesterday faced with charges from August 17 to September 1.

The offences are:

Stalking a woman between August 17-19.

Criminal damage to a mobile phone on August 21.

Theft from Tesco supermarket on August 31.

Two counts of common assault on August 31.

Criminal damage at The Parade public house on August 31.

Possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, on Hastings Walk on August 31.

Criminal damage to a police vehicle on August 31.

Robbery of £20 and a bottle of methadone on September 1.

Assaulting a police officer on September 1.

Wilkinson is yet to admit or deny the charges.

He has been remanded in custody until he appears for sentencing next week.