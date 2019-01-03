Bridlington man spends New Year's Eve in the police cells

A Bridlington man will appear in court next month, charged with assaulting a police officer.

Keiran Smith, of Milner Place, appears on a list released by Humberside Police of 17 people who spent New Year's Eve in the cells after being arrested.

The 27-year-old is is charged with assaulting a police officer and assault. He is due before Beverley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 13.

Police said New Year's Eve was a reasonably quiet shift, with no major incidents across the region, but 17 people have been charged with offences ranging from drink driving to assault.

A further two were cautioned, one was given a fixed penalty notice and another dealt with through community resolution.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said: "Firstly, we’d like to wish everyone who lives and works in our area a very happy new year.

"For the vast majority of people it was a night to remember for all the right reasons and I would like to thank all our officers, staff and volunteers who gave up their New Year's Eve with their friends and family to help you and your loved ones see in 2019 safely.

"Like all forces, New Year's Eve is one of our busiest nights of the year and we had plans in place to deal with that, with extra patrols out across the area to help act as a deterrent and to quickly deal with any problems that arose.

"We also had additional staff working in our Force Control Room to help us cope with the additional demand.

"Between 6pm on the 31st and 6am on New Year’s Day we received 542 999 calls and between midnight and 6am, we were dealing with an average of 54 calls to 999 every hour. We also received a total of 423 calls to our non-emergency 101 line.

"We’d also like to thank our colleagues with the other emergency services, licensees and bar staff for their help in getting the new year off to a great start."

ACC Noble added: "Being assaulted is not in the job description of a police officer. Policing is a risk business but there's no acceptable level of violence against any member of the police family.

"In the cases where our staff are attacked, we have an established commitment - working with the Police Federation and Unison - that offenders will be appropriately dealt with and that we will provide follow-up support and care to any of our staff injured in the line of duty.”