Bridlington man sentenced for leaving dog to suffer with ‘chronic’ ear and skin infections

A 28-year-old Bridlington man n has been disqualified from keeping animals after his dog was left to suffer with a "chronic" skin and ear infection without veterinary treatment.

Dale Anthony Oldfield, of Windsor Crescent, Bridlington, appeared at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 2 for sentencing.

On August 14 he was convicted in absence of two offences under the Animal Welfare Act related to his American bulldog, Taegan.

RSPCA Inspector Claire Mitchell, who led the investigation, said: “Mr Oldfield was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to Taegan by failing to provide veterinary treatment for the chronic skin disease and ear infection she was suffering from, and for keeping her in unsuitable conditions.

“Mr Oldfield told the court that he loved his dog and he’d done the best he could but didn’t have the money for veterinary treatment.

"We discovered Taegan had been to the vet one year before and he’d been told she needed treatment but he didn’t take any action.

"Having a pet is extremely expensive and people need to consider whether they can afford the associated costs before taking one on. We appreciate that people’s circumstances can change and families can find themselves struggling financially but we would always encourage people to ask for help instead of leaving a pet in pain.”

Oldfield was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 180 hours of unpaid work.

Inspector Mitchell added: “The judge accepted that Taegan had suffered immensely. She relied on Mr Oldfield and he let her down by failing to get her the help she needed.”

Taegan was seized by police on May 8 after the RSPCA found her in a poor condition and she was taken to an independent vet for treatment.

Unfortunately Taegan later developed mammary tumours and her health deteriorated so vets made the difficult decision to put her to sleep.

Oldfield was also disqualified from keeping animals indefinitely and ordered to pay costs of £350 and an £85 victim surcharge.