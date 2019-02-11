Bridlington man Michael Wilson denies sexual assault charges

A man has appeared at court and pleaded not guilty to three charges following an incident outside a school in Bridlington last month.

Michael Wilson, 62, of High Street in Bridlington, denied one count of sexual assault and two counts of trespass with the intention to commit a sexual assault, when he appeared at Hull Crown Court last Friday.

It follows an incident on Sewerby Road, near to Headlands School, on January 8.

Mr Wilson will face a trial in Hull on September 9 and was given bail until then.