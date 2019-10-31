Bridlington man fined for throwing litter from his car on Hilderthorpe Road

A man from Bridlington has received a £100 fixed penalty notice after he was caught throwing litter from his car.

He was seen carrying out the littering on Hilderthorpe Road, Bridlington, in September by a streetscene enforcement officer from the council.

He admitted an offence of littering and was issued with the fixed penalty notice.

Today, East Yorkshire of Riding Council has revealed that four other people from the Hull and East Riding areas have also been fined for incidents of fly-tipping or littering.

Action has been taken against the residents following reports from the public and investigations by streetscene enforcement officers at East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The council wants to "remind residents they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally – either by using their household bins or taking it to their local household waste recycling site."

Residents are also reminded of the risks of using illegal firms or individuals who advertise waste collection services, but instead they fly-tip the waste they collect.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “To help prevent fly-tipping, residents have a responsibility to make sure they dispose of their waste correctly and legally.

“Use our household waste and recycling sites or hire registered waste carriers who operate legally, get a receipt and take the person’s details. If not you could be left paying a fine.”

To prevent residents becoming the victims of fly-tipping, residents are encouraged to use the council’s SCRAP Code which advises what checks they need to make when hiring someone to take away rubbish to make sure they are genuine.

Fly-tipping information:

Residents can report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council on 01482 393939, or online at eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping

People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.

To find your nearest household waste recycling site visit the council’s website eastriding.gov.uk and search for ‘recycling’.

The council provides a service offering to take away bulky waste, which costs £31 for up to five items, and can be booked through the website. Just search for ‘bulky waste collections’.

For guidance on how to check if a person is a licensed registered waste carrier visit the council’s website eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping

Firms operating legally will hold a waste carriers’ licence and be registered with the Environment Agency. Residents can check that registration online at environment-agency.gov.uk/publicregister or by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.