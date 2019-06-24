Bridlington man fined for dumping car on its roof at Danes Dyke

A man from Bridlington has been ordered to pay a total of £1,445.50 after he abandoned his car near woods at Danes Dyke.

Charlie Marc Irving, of Watsons Avenue, was found guilty of unlawfully abandoning a vehicle at a hearing at Beverley Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday.

The Renault Clio was found at Danes Dyke in January.

Mr Irving, who did not appear at court, was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £719.50 and a £66 victim surcharge.

The court heard a blue Renault Clio Dynamique was found on its roof at the edge of woodland next to the car park at the nature reserve, near Flamborough, on January 28 this year and was reported to East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Investigations by the council’s abandoned vehicles officers discovered Mr Irving was the registered keeper of the car.

Officers contacted him and gave him the opportunity to remove the car, but he failed to do so.

The Renault Clio was removed and disposed of at the council’s expense soon after.

A £200 fixed penalty notice was sent to Mr Irving in March to discharge his liability for the offence, but the fine wasn’t paid and the case was taken to court.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council continues to remind residents and visitors in the East Riding that it is an offence to abandon a vehicle. The person responsible can be issued with a fixed penalty of £200 or, if unpaid and taken to court, they could be fined up to £2,500.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “In this case our officers gave the owner the opportunity to collect his vehicle, but he failed to respond.

“The council will take action against any registered owner where a car has been illegally abandoned.”

Residents in the East Riding are urged to take the following steps if they suspect a vehicle may have been abandoned:

* If a car is taxed, tested, insured and legally parked on the road it is unlikely to have been abandoned.

* If you suspect a vehicle may have been abandoned first check if it is taxed by entering its registration number online at gov.uk/check-vehicle-tax

* If the vehicle is untaxed, registered as off the road or causing an obstruction it should be reported to the police and the DVLA.

* If a car is abandoned after an accident and not collected from the scene the owner could receive a fixed penalty.

* If a vehicle has been abandoned and set on fire the owner can still be traced through the vehicle identification number.